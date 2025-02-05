People of Delhi are fed up: Priyanka

After casting her vote for the Delhi Assembly Election, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "It is my appeal to come out of your houses and cast your votes. Our Constitution has given us the most important right so we should make the best use of it. I know that the people of Delhi are fed up. Wherever I go, people say the situation of water, air and roads is not at all good. There are several issues, if we want to resolve them, come out and cast your votes."