Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...

February 05, 2025  16:23
Update: A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said. 

While 30 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, the sources said. 

An official confirmation on the number of deportees is awaited. Earlier reports claimed that US military plane C-17 was bringing back 205 illegal immigrants. The flight landed at 1.55 pm. There was heavy barricading outside the airport and police personnel were deployed in large numbers. 

A family member of one of the Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US, says, "I was not told anything. There is no one in my family except my son, daughter-in-law and my grandchild. They never spoke to me on the phone. All these people are saying that they will return but I don't know anything."

This is the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants to have been deported by the US government. According to the sources, the deportees are expected to be allowed to go home following verification and background checks. Police will focus on identifying any deportee with a criminal record, the sources said.
A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

