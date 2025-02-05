Nursing student from Kerala ends life in Bengaluru college hostel





The deceased, identified as Anamika Vineeth, who hailed from Kannur in Kerala, was a first-year B Sc student at the Medical College, they said.





According to the police, she was found hanging inside her hostel room on Tuesday night.





In a suicide note recovered, she did not hold anyone responsible for taking such an extreme step, a senior police officer said.





Efforts are being made to ascertain the reason behind her suicide, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

A 19-year-old nursing student died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her hostel room at her college in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of the city, the police said on Wednesday.