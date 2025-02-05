Modi performs aarti at Triveni SangamFebruary 05, 2025 11:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Modi on Wednesday visited the Maha Kumbh mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Dressed in a full-sleeve deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi held 'rudraksh' beads in his hands during the bathing ritual amid chants of mantras.
The prime minister, who was wearing a 'rudraksh' necklace, offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga. Modi took a boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.
He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.