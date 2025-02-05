RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets trade higher in early trade on fresh foreign fund inflows

February 05, 2025  10:03
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the US markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 151.6 points to 78,735.41 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 68.05 points to 23,807.30. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, and Infosys were among the major gainers.

However, Asian Paints dropped 4.51 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 23.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season. Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma were also among the laggards. -- PTI
