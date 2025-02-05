Markets trade higher in early trade on fresh foreign fund inflows





The NSE Nifty went up by 68.05 points to 23,807.30. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, and Infosys were among the major gainers.





However, Asian Paints dropped 4.51 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 23.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season. Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma were also among the laggards. -- PTI

