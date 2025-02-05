RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kangana's cafe in Manali to open on Valentine's Day, invites Deepika

February 05, 2025  19:22
image
Kangana Ranaut has shared that her cafe 'The Mountain Story' in Manali will open its doors to customers on Valentine's Day. 

The actor said opening a cafe was a long cherished dream and it is finally real. 

Ranaut shared a video of the cafe and its interiors on Instagram. 

Fans were quick to find an old interview of the actor where she had expressed a desire to open a cafe in near future. 

In the 2013 interview, the actor was part of a round table that also had Deepika Padukone in attendance. 

On being asked where she would see herself in 10 years, Ranaut said she would like to open a restaurant. 

"I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food," she is heard saying in the old video. 

Padukone was quick to reply, "I'll be your first client'. 

Re-sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ranaut tagged Padukone and wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me' also @deepikapadukone you should be my first client." 

Ranaut's latest release is Emergency in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film. 

It was released in theatres on January 17. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third

Exit polls conducted after the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5th predict a close race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the BJP potentially securing a slight advantage. The polls...

LIVE! 25K tribals to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: RSS body
LIVE! 25K tribals to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: RSS body

SEE: US plane with 104 illegal immigrants lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with 104 illegal immigrants lands in Amritsar

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar, India on Wednesday. The deportees included 19 women and 13 minors, marking the first such batch of Indians deported by the US government. This...

Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?
Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?

'Netanyahu lured Trump into a trap by enticing him with a seductive scenario of massive lucrative business in Gaza's reconstruction.''Trump's imagination is running riot, completely disconnected from ground realities,' asserts Ambassador...

Cuttack cricket craze: 'Stampede' for India tickets
Cuttack cricket craze: 'Stampede' for India tickets

Cricket fever gripped Cuttack on Wednesday as thousands of fans descended upon Barabati Stadium, desperate to secure offline tickets for the India vs England ODI on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances