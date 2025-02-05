Kangana's cafe in Manali to open on Valentine's Day, invites Deepika





The actor said opening a cafe was a long cherished dream and it is finally real.





Ranaut shared a video of the cafe and its interiors on Instagram.





Fans were quick to find an old interview of the actor where she had expressed a desire to open a cafe in near future.





In the 2013 interview, the actor was part of a round table that also had Deepika Padukone in attendance.





On being asked where she would see herself in 10 years, Ranaut said she would like to open a restaurant.





"I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food," she is heard saying in the old video.





Padukone was quick to reply, "I'll be your first client'.





Re-sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ranaut tagged Padukone and wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me' also @deepikapadukone you should be my first client."





Ranaut's latest release is Emergency in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film.





It was released in theatres on January 17. -- PTI

Kangana Ranaut has shared that her cafe 'The Mountain Story' in Manali will open its doors to customers on Valentine's Day.