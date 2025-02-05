Handcuffed deportees: Cong upset at Centre's silence





In a statement shared on X, Khera recalled India's response under United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government when Indian diplomat Devyani Kobragade was "handcuffed and strip searched" in the US in 2013.





He noted that then-Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh had registered a strong protest with then-US Ambassador to India Nancy Powell. He recalled that former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sushil Kumar Shindu refused to meet the US Congressional delegation that was visiting India at the time and Indian government withdrew several perks given to the US embassy.





Sharing a post on X, Pawan Khera stated, "Looking at the pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated while being deported from the US saddens me as an Indian. I remember in December of 2013, an Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade was handcuffed and strip searched in America. Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh registered a strong protest with US Ambassador Nancy Powell."





"The UPA govt retaliated sharply. Leaders like Ms Meira Kumar, Sushil Kumar Shinde & Rahul Gandhi refused to meet the US Congressional delegation (George Holding, Pete Olson, David Schweikert, Rob Woodalland Madeleine Bordallo) that was visiting India at that time. Dr Manmohan Singh termed the US action 'deplorable'. Govt of India withdrew several perks given to the US embassy, including imports of food and alcohol at concessional rates by embassy staff. Income Tax department started investigating the American Embassy school John Kerry expressed regrets at the treatment given to Devyani Khobragade. US administration called up foreign secretary Sujatha Singh to convey the regrets of the USA," he added.





After the reports of a US military plane deporting migrants to India, a US Embassy spokesperson on Tuesday said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws.





The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk." "I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.





Citing US officials, Reuters had reported that a US military plane is deporting migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration. So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras. On January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world." -- ANI

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday expressed sadness to see pictures of Indians getting "handcuffed and humiliated" while being deported from the US. His statement comes after reports claimed that US was using military planes to deport migrants to India.