Gold prices touch all-time high of...





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for April delivery hit a record high of Rs 84,594 per 10 grams in early trade. Later, the contracts pared some gains to trade Rs 755 or 0.9 per cent higher at Rs 84,552 per 10 grams with an open interest of 17,516 lots.





According to analysts, gold reached fresh all-time highs as fears of the US-China trade war boosted safe-haven buying. Globally, gold futures increased 0.70 per cent to hit a lifetime high of USD 2,895.91 per ounce in New York. -- PTI

