Fresh snowfall in in Himachal; Met issues thunderstorm warning





Isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba districts received snow, according to the Met office.





Snowfall was also recorded in the famous tourist resort towns of Narkanda and Kufri in Shimla district, Dalhousie in Chamba, and Manali and adjoining areas in Kullu.





There were also reports of snowfall in parts of Mandi district, including Seraj, Prashar, Shikari and Kamrunag.





The snowfall kindled hope among hoteliers of an increase in tourist footfall. It also brought cheer among horticulturalists worried by a dry spell plaguing the state.





Snow is considered good for apple cultivation.





However, the precipitation was insufficient to bring the dry spell to a complete stop.





The Met office said Kothi received 33 cm of snow, followed by Gondla (11 cm), Keylong (9 cm), Kukumseri (8.3 cm), Bharmour (8 cm), Manali (7.4 cm), Jot (6 cm), Kalpa (7.3 cm), and Shillaroo and Khadrala (5 cm each). Shimla town received sleet while adjoining Kufri received 4 cm of snow. -- PTI

