Fire scare at Krishna Mathura temple; no one hurt

Fire scare at Krishna Mathura temple; no one hurtFebruary 05, 2025 00:34
File image
A column of smoke rising from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday sent people scampering to safety.
No one was reported hurt.
Additional superintendent of police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.
Firefighters present at the spot brought the blaze under control. Kumar said an investigation will be done to ascertain the reasons for the garbage catching fire. -- PTI