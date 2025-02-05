Fire scare at Krishna Mathura temple; no one hurt





No one was reported hurt.





Additional superintendent of police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.





Firefighters present at the spot brought the blaze under control. Kumar said an investigation will be done to ascertain the reasons for the garbage catching fire. -- PTI

A column of smoke rising from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday sent people scampering to safety.