Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud votes





Speaking to ANI, the former CJI asserted that every election is crucial in a democracy. "When it comes to a particular election, everybody who is associated with it regards it as crucial. Whether it's Delhi, whether it's the national elections or the state elections, every single election is crucial. By exercising our franchise, we demonstrate to the world at large and to our own society that we are responsible participants in the process of democracy as citizens," he said.

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with his wife, Kalpana Das on Wednesday cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly polls at a polling booth in Lions Vidya Mandir Secondary School near the Teen Murti area.