RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Don't mislead': Ayodhya Police replies to Akhilesh

February 05, 2025  11:51
image
The Ayodhya Police responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the police is checking the ID cards of voters in the Milkipur where by-polls are underway on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Ayodhya police said that the police were checking the ID of a booth agent of a candidate, not of voters.

'The above photo is of the booth agent's identity card, the person seen in the photo is a booth agent of a candidate which has been verified by seeing his identity card. Please do not make misleading tweets,' they said.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the police were checking the ID cards.

In a post on X, Yadav demanded action from the Election Commission to remove people involved in this.

'The Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the pictures related to this news that Ayodhya police is checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur, in which senior police officers are also involved. This is a democratic crime of indirectly influencing voting by creating fear among voters. Such people should be removed immediately and punitive action should be taken,' Akhilesh Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also alleged on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is 'influencing' the elections.

'Offering prayers is a matter of my faith. It has always been a part of my life. The bypoll in Milkipur is taking place today... The BJP has constantly tried to influence the elections here... The voting is underway today since 7 am and I have received information that our party workers are being chased away from the polling booths,' Awadhesh Prasad said.

Voting for the Milkipur by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district began on Wednesday morning.

The BJP is seeking revenge in Milkipur, a crucial assembly segment of Faizabad, after its shocking loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which is home to the iconic Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This by-election has become a high-stakes prestige battle for the BJP, with the party urging voters to 'avenge the defeat'.

The by-election was necessitated after Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Lok Sabha election from Faizabad (Ayodhya) held last year.

The BJP is determined to reclaim this seat, not just to salvage its pride but also to reinforce its influence in the region.

The contest has become a test of strength between the BJP and the SP, with both parties pulling out all the stops to win.

The fate of candidates in the fray will be decided by the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency's 370,829 voters, whereas the main contest is expected to be between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river. Modi took a boat ride with...

LIVE! Delhi voter turnout speeds up, 20% till 11 am
LIVE! Delhi voter turnout speeds up, 20% till 11 am

Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote
Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections began on Wednesday, with prominent leaders like President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi casting...

Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt
Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt

A hotelier in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman employee. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the accused, identified as Devadas, barged into the woman's rented house. The woman jumped...

Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam

18 years after losing her family in the tsunami, Meghana Rajsekhar finally tasted her mother's rasam when her childhood cook invited her for a meal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances