RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi voter turnout speeds up, 20% till 11 am

February 05, 2025  12:18
image
After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river. Modi took a boat ride with...

LIVE! Delhi voter turnout speeds up, 20% till 11 am
LIVE! Delhi voter turnout speeds up, 20% till 11 am

Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote
Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections began on Wednesday, with prominent leaders like President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi casting...

Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt
Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt

A hotelier in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman employee. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the accused, identified as Devadas, barged into the woman's rented house. The woman jumped...

Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam

18 years after losing her family in the tsunami, Meghana Rajsekhar finally tasted her mother's rasam when her childhood cook invited her for a meal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances