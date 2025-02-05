RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi records 46.55% voter turnout till 3 pm

February 05, 2025  16:14
image
A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi, where polling is underway for its 70 assembly constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 46.55 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73 per cent while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 43.10 per cent.

Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 56.12 per cent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 39.05 per cent.

Central Delhi district recorded a turnout of 43.45 per cent, East Delhi 47.09 per cent, North Delhi 46.31 per cent, Northwest Delhi 46.81 per cent, Shahdara 49.58 per cent, South Delhi 44.89 per cent, Southeast Delhi 43.91 per cent, Southwest Delhi 48.32 per cent, and West Delhi 45.06 per cent, according to the EC data.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...
LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...

SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar
Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar

A hunting expedition by a group of villagers went fatally wrong as one of them was shot dead by some other members, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar in a forest area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband
Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband

A quick-thinking homemaker in Piravom, Kerala, saved her husband from drowning after he fell into a 40-foot-deep well. Padmam climbed into the well using a rope and kept her husband afloat in the chest-high water until fire and rescue...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances