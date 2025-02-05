RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi records 33% voter turnout till 1 pm

February 05, 2025  14:21
Mr and Mrs Sisodia step out to vote
A voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in Delhi, where polling is underway for its 70 assembly constituencies. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. 

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 33.31 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 39.51 per cent while the Central Delhi district recorded the lowest at 29.74 per cent. 

Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 43 per cent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 25.01 per cent. -- PTI
