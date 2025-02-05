Delhi polls: Sisodia, Maken, Lekhi, Maliwal vote





After casting her vote at a polling booth in South Extension II, BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi says, "I hope that more and more people come and cast their vote. In a democracy, this is the best medium to express our thoughts... The transfer of power should take place peacefully. There should not be any violence."





Congress leader Ajay Maken casts his vote for the Delhi Elections 2025 at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden.





After casting her vote, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says "I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out and cast their votes. Your votes are very important, they will decide the future of the national capital. I have also cast my vote for the development of Delhi. The people of Delhi must participate in democracy and must cast their votes."









Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said. Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

AAP leader and MLA candidate from Jangpura constituency,visits polling centres in his constituency. He cast his vote for the elections earlier this morning.