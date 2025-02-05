RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi: Drunk man approaches police claiming finger inked before polling

February 05, 2025  00:29
The accused, Firoz Khan/ANI on X
A 40-year-old man approached police in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Tuesday, claiming his finger was marked with indelible ink ahead of tomorrow's election. 

When he was interrogated, the man was found to be drunk, and none of fingers inked, the police said. 

The man was identified as Firoz Khan, a history-sheeter from Kailash Nagar area with around 15 cases filed against him. During questioning, Khan admitted that he fabricated the story to attract media attention. 

Investigations are on to determine if there was a political motive behind the allegation, police said. 

Delhi will go to polls tomorrow to elect its chief minister for the next five years. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday. -- PTI
