RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

CISF constable found hanging in Kolkata airport barracks

February 05, 2025  13:59
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A Cenrtal Industrial Security Force constable was found hanging in the barracks of the force at N S C Bose International Airport in  Kolkata on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The body of the constable was found in the barracks of the International cargo section at around 10:40 am, the official told PTI.

The constable was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"We will share more updates with you later," the official said when asked about the identity of the deceased constable and other details.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP alleges voter suppression; Delhi Police clarify
LIVE! AAP alleges voter suppression; Delhi Police clarify

SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river. Modi took a boat ride with...

19% voting in Delhi assembly polls in first 4 hours
19% voting in Delhi assembly polls in first 4 hours

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 19 per cent in the first four hours of polling on Wednesday across 70 assembly constituencies, with the highest voter participation witnessed in North East district.

'Handcuffed, humiliated': Cong on deportation of Indians
'Handcuffed, humiliated': Cong on deportation of Indians

The Congress on Wednesday expressed sadness over 'pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated' while being deported from the United States and recalled that America had to express regret over the treatment meted out to India...

Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam

18 years after losing her family in the tsunami, Meghana Rajsekhar finally tasted her mother's rasam when her childhood cook invited her for a meal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances