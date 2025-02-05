BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 percent to settle at 78,271.28 with 21 of constituents closing down and nine with gains.





During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 percent to 78,216.25.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints dropped over 3 percent after the firm reported a 23.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season.





Titan, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Zomato and Bajaj Finserv were also among the laggards. -- PTI

Taking a breather after recent rally, stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns.