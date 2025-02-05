RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSE Sensex top losers today

February 05, 2025  18:40
image
Taking a breather after recent rally, stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 percent to settle at 78,271.28 with 21 of constituents closing down and nine with gains. 

During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 percent to 78,216.25. 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints dropped over 3 percent after the firm reported a 23.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season. 

Titan, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Zomato and Bajaj Finserv were also among the laggards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third

Exit polls conducted after the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5th predict a close race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the BJP potentially securing a slight advantage. The polls...

LIVE! 25K tribals to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: RSS body
LIVE! 25K tribals to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: RSS body

SEE: US plane with 104 illegal immigrants lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with 104 illegal immigrants lands in Amritsar

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar, India on Wednesday. The deportees included 19 women and 13 minors, marking the first such batch of Indians deported by the US government. This...

Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?
Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?

'Netanyahu lured Trump into a trap by enticing him with a seductive scenario of massive lucrative business in Gaza's reconstruction.''Trump's imagination is running riot, completely disconnected from ground realities,' asserts Ambassador...

Cuttack cricket craze: 'Stampede' for India tickets
Cuttack cricket craze: 'Stampede' for India tickets

Cricket fever gripped Cuttack on Wednesday as thousands of fans descended upon Barabati Stadium, desperate to secure offline tickets for the India vs England ODI on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances