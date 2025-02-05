RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP edge over AAP in exit polls, no gain for Cong

February 05, 2025  19:10
Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains. 

The Election Commission will announce the official results after the counting of on February 8. 

Exit polls are projections made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes. 

These may vary widely from the actual results. 

According to Matrize exit poll, the BJP led NDA may get 35-40 seats, while the AAP is projected to get 32 to 37 seats. 

The survey gave Congress 0-1 seats. 

The People's Pulse exit polls said the NDA was likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get just 10-19 seats. 

The Congress, it claimed, will not be able to open its account. According to People's Insight exit poll, the NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat. 

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress. 

The JVC exit poll said the BJP and allies would get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats and the Congress 0-2. 

In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. 

The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none. 

The Delhi assembly polls were held on Wednesday, and results would be declared on February 8. 

There are 1.55 crore voters in Delhi, out of which nearly 58 percent exercised their franchiese till 5 pm on Wednesday. -- PTI
