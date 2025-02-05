Bird flu outbreak in Maha village, 10 km area on alert





The collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued an order in this regard, outlining steps to prevent the spread of bird flu, they said.





According to the sources, after the death of poultry birds in Mangli village under Brahmapuri tehsil on January 25, samples were collected by the animal husbandry department and sent to the State Level Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory and Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Pune and Bhopal, respectively.





The samples came positive for bird flu (avian influenza H5N1).





After receiving of reports, the Chandrapur collector and chairman of the DDMA declared Mangli village and areas within a radius of 10km from it as an 'alert zone' to prevent the spread of the disease.





In the zone, the action of killing the affected birds will be done immediately through the Poultry Bird Rapid Response Team at Mangli, Gevarlachak and Junonatoli using scientific methods to prevent the spread of the infection, they said. -- PTI

The Chandrapur district administration in Maharashtra has declared Mangli village and areas falling within a radius of 10km from it as an 'alert zone' to prevent the spread of bird flu, official sources said on Tuesday.