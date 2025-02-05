B'desh interim govt making all efforts to bring back Sheikh Hasina





Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".





"We are trying to bring back those who are under trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the ICT," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency. -- PTI

Bangladesh's interim government is making all efforts to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others from India under the extradition treaty, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Wednesday.