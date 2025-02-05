RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

B'desh interim govt making all efforts to bring back Sheikh Hasina

February 05, 2025  16:32
image
Bangladesh's interim government is making all efforts to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others from India under the extradition treaty, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Wednesday. 

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide". 

"We are trying to bring back those who are under trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the ICT," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...
LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...

SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar
Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar

A hunting expedition by a group of villagers went fatally wrong as one of them was shot dead by some other members, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar in a forest area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband
Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband

A quick-thinking homemaker in Piravom, Kerala, saved her husband from drowning after he fell into a 40-foot-deep well. Padmam climbed into the well using a rope and kept her husband afloat in the chest-high water until fire and rescue...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances