Amit Shah's new goal for Kashmir is zero...





Noting that sustained and coordinated efforts of the union government resulted in significantly weak terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the 'zero infiltration' goal. Shah asked all security agencies to take "more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach."





In over two-hour long meet, the minister said "it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists." Shah mentioned that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities, stressing the need to take "prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour." -- ANI

