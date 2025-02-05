RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Aga Khan Passes Away At 88

February 05, 2025  08:43
image
His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88.

Aga Khan Development Network said in a post on X, 'His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family. Prince Karim Aga Khan was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network.'

The official announcement regarding his designated successor is expected to follow in due course, it said.

In a statement, the leaders and staff of the Aga Khan Development Network expressed their condolences to his family and the global Ismaili community. 

'As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world, as he wished, irrespective of their religious affiliations or origins,' the statement read.  -- Agencies
