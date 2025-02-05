RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adani tweets on son's marriage pledge

February 05, 2025  16:45
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani tweets, "It is a matter of immense joy that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting their married life with a holy resolution. Jeet and Diva have pledged to do 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs each for the marriage of 500 handicapped women every year. As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' gives me immense satisfaction. I have full faith that through this sacred effort, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will go on with happiness, peace and respect. I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service."
