8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am





Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. According to Election Commission data, 8.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes till 9 am. North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.7 per cent.





Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 12.43 per cent polling, the data showed. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.





While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi. In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar were among those who cast their votes early in the morning. -- PTI

