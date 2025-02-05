RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am

February 05, 2025  10:17
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar votes
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar votes
A turnout of 8.10 per cent was recorded in the Delhi Assembly polls till 9 am on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister S Jaishankar among the early voters. 

Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. According to Election Commission data, 8.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes till 9 am. North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.7 per cent. 

Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 12.43 per cent polling, the data showed. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital. 

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi. In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar were among those who cast their votes early in the morning. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am
LIVE! 8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am

US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark
US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark

United States President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is not ruling out the deployment of US troops to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, expressing a vision of 'long-term' US involvement in the territory's redevelopment.

US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar today
US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar today

A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. The plane, carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab...

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Lack of Chlorine in water linked to Pune GBS outbreak
Lack of Chlorine in water linked to Pune GBS outbreak

A water quality survey held around Nanded village, the epicentre of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune city, has found there was lack of chlorine in the drinking water supplied to households of 26 patients of this nerve disorder,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances