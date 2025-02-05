RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5 more cheetahs released from enclosure, Kuno count rises to 7

February 05, 2025  21:24
File image
Five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday. 

With this, of the total 26 cheetahs at the KNP, seven are out in the wild. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon. 

He also reviewed the Cheetah Project with the officials, he said. 

"It is a matter of immense happiness to see that the cheetah, once extinct from Asia, is increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. 

On Tuesday, CM Yadav had shared news that two cubs were born to cheetah Veera. 

The KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs. 

Earlier in December last year, cheetahs Vayu and Agni were released in the wild from their big enclosures. -- PTI
