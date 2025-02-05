RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


25K tribals to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: RSS body

February 05, 2025  19:45
File image
About 25,000 devotees from tribal communities will visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh Sangam and vow to "protect" their religion, culture and traditions, an affiliate of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said on Wednesday. 

The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has organised a "grand gathering" of devotees from tribal communities at Maha Kumbh from February 6 to February 10, the Seva Prakalp Sansthan said. 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram is one of the oldest affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. 

"In the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a grand tribal gathering is being organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram from February 6 to February 10," Seva Prakalp Sansthan secretary Salil Nemani said in a statement. 

In this "historic gathering", about 25,000 tribal devotees from all over the country will be present and will take a pledge to protect their 'dharma' (religion), 'sanskriti' (culture) and 'parampara' (traditions), he added. 

The RSS body said a grand 'shobha yatra' of tribal seers and devotees will be organised on February 7. 

A large number of tribal devotees will participate in the 'shobha yatra' in their traditional attire and reach the Sangam to take a holy bath, it said. 

"One hundred fifty dance troupes from various tribes from all over the country will participate in this tribal gathering and send out the message of 'tu main ek rakt' (you and I are one blood) to the entire world by performing their traditional dance and music," the RSS body said. -- PTI
