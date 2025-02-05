12 booked for assault on stand-up comedian in Maha





According to the police, the attackers were upset with More for his alleged jokes aimed at actor Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.





A statement on behalf of More was put up on his social media account about the alleged assault on him.





"...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured," reads a statement on his Instagram account.





More was summoned by the Solapur police to record his statement but he did not turn up, the official said.





The police subsequently registered a case on a complaint by the owner of the restaurant where More had performed.





As per the complaint, after More's show ended, 10 to 12 people who were upset due to his jokes targeting Pahariya assaulted the comedian. -- PTI

The police registered a case against 10-12 persons for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More in Maharashtra's Solapur after a performance, a police official said on Wednesday.