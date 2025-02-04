RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Woman donates 35 years of savings to TTD educational institution

February 04, 2025  09:18
A septuagenarian woman on Monday donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas (SV Balamandir) Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which she saved over the past 35 years.

C Mohana from Renigunta donated the amount from the savings she made while working in the development and disaster management sector under various capacities across Kosovo, Albania, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and India, including in the United Nations.

'A septuagenarian donor (Mohana) has donated every penny she has saved in the last 35 years of her service in various positions towards the welfare of orphan and poor children studying in the TTD educational institution,' said a press release from the temple body.

She handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in Tirumala.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.  -- PTI
