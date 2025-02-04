RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What's Assam CM Chatting With EAM About?

February 04, 2025  19:30
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar at his South Block Office on Tuesday andrequested him to chair a session on Assam in India's Act East Policy during the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

On Monday, Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi who will be the chief guest at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. 

Other Union ministers who will attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will grace the valedictory session at the summit, Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
