Trump pauses tariffs on Canada for a month

February 04, 2025  08:44
image
President Donald Trump delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month Monday after the US neighbors struck last-minute deals to tighten border measures against the flow of migrants and the drug fentanyl.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: 'I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.
 
'In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.
 
'Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.'
