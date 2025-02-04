RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sooraj Pancholi suffers burns on film set, undergoing treatment

February 04, 2025  18:37
image
Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday suffered burns while filming an action sequence on his upcoming movie and is undergoing treatment for the injury, his father and actor Aditya Pancholi said. 

According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi sustained "major burns" during a stunt shoot for a movie titled Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath in Film City in Mumbai. 

Aditya Pancholi said he spoke to the producer who told him that the incident happened when they were doing "some patchwork on the film which involved the use of fire". 

"It got a bit out of control. He (Sooraj Pancholi) was injured a bit, the treatment is on. Everything will be fine," Aditya Pancholi told PTI over phone from Surat. 

Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan. 

The period drama also stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, reports stated. 

Sooraj Pancholi made his acting debut in 2015 with Hero and went on to star in films such as Satellite Shankar, and Time to Dance. -- PTI
