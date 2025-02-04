RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Satyarthi, Baba Ramdev to attend peace summit in Dubai

February 04, 2025  19:05
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi/File image
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi/File image
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and yoga guru Baba Ramdev are among the prominent Indian personalities scheduled to attend a global peace summit in Dubai next month. 

The summit coincides with the declaration of 2025 as the 'ear of Community' by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President. 

Announcing the launch of the summit to be held on April 12-13, Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, chairman of the am Peacekeeper Movement' said the summit will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, cabinet member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the chief guest. 

The lobal Justice, Love & Peace Summit' is themed ne Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace' and will be addressed by 72 renowned speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, global thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, sports champions, and advocates of peace and justice. 

The UAE is one of the few nations to have established government ministries dedicated to tolerance and happiness, making it the perfect venue to nurture initiatives aimed at global harmony, a statement said here. 

A key highlight of the summit will be the launch of the Am Peacekeeper' movement, a global initiative aiming to unite 1 million peacekeepers by September 21, 2025. 

The movement will engage individuals, organisations, and communities worldwide to take actionable steps toward peace, reconciliation, and justice, Khorakiwala said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow
LIVE! Modi to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids
2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids

Two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The police have apprehended one suspect and are searching for another in connection...

Urban naxals, sheesh mahal: Modi's double-barrel salvo
Urban naxals, sheesh mahal: Modi's double-barrel salvo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing them of "speaking the language of urban naxals" and being "AAP-da" for the...

Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series
Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series

Mystery spinner bowls in nets as India prep for three-match ODI series vs England.

LS speech: BJP MP seeks privilege motion against Rahul
LS speech: BJP MP seeks privilege motion against Rahul

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking initiation of breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "blatant lies and vilification campaign" during his speech in the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances