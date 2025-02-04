Rupee recovers 3 paise from all-time low to close at 87.08 against dollar





Forex traders said the US dollar index, which had surged past 109.88 level, retreated to 108 level after Trump announced the temporary pause on tariffs for 30 days.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.98 and touched an intraday low of 87.13 against the American currency during the session.





The local unit finally settled at 87.08 (provisional), higher by 3 paise over its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee plunged 49 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.11 against the US dollar. -- PTI

