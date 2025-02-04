RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee recovers 3 paise from all-time low to close at 87.08 against dollar

February 04, 2025  19:19
image
The rupee recovered 3 paise from its all-time low level to close at 87.08 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency index retreated from its elevated level after President Donald Trump agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada. 

Forex traders said the US dollar index, which had surged past 109.88 level, retreated to 108 level after Trump announced the temporary pause on tariffs for 30 days. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.98 and touched an intraday low of 87.13 against the American currency during the session. 

The local unit finally settled at 87.08 (provisional), higher by 3 paise over its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee plunged 49 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.11 against the US dollar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow
LIVE! Modi to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids
2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids

Two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The police have apprehended one suspect and are searching for another in connection...

Urban naxals, sheesh mahal: Modi's double-barrel salvo
Urban naxals, sheesh mahal: Modi's double-barrel salvo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing them of "speaking the language of urban naxals" and being "AAP-da" for the...

Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series
Chakravarthy added to ODI squad for Eng series

Mystery spinner bowls in nets as India prep for three-match ODI series vs England.

LS speech: BJP MP seeks privilege motion against Rahul
LS speech: BJP MP seeks privilege motion against Rahul

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking initiation of breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "blatant lies and vilification campaign" during his speech in the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances