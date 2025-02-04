RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ram temple head priest remains critical after stroke, undergoing treatment

February 04, 2025  17:08
The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya remains in critical condition after suffering a brain stroke and is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, hospital authorities said on Tuesday. 

Mahant Satyendra Das (85) was shifted to SGPGI on Sunday after initial treatment. 

According to a hospital statement, the priest had suffered a stroke. 

He is diabetic and hypertensive and is currently in the Neurology ICU, SGPGI. 

Given his age and comorbidities, his condition remains critical, though his vitals are stable. 

He is under close monitoring, SGPGI said in a statement. 

Das was the priest of the makeshift Ram temple when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, having taken over the role just nine months earlier. 

He chose a spiritual life at the age of 20 and has been the longest-serving head priest of the temple. 

A member of the Nirvani Akhara, Das is among the most accessible seers of Ayodhya and is often sought by media persons for insights on Ayodhya and developments related to the Ram temple. -- PTI
