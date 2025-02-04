RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police ask banks to freeze 380 FIITJEE accounts

February 04, 2025  18:14
File image
File image
The police have written a letter to banks to stop transactions in 380 accounts related to FIITJEE, which has abruptly shut all its coaching centres in Noida and Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. 

FIITJEE founder DK Goyal and 11 other people have been booked after the closure of its coaching centres last month. 

Three separate cases have been lodged in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and FIITJEE chief financial officer Rajiv Babbar, chief operating officer Manish Anand and its Greater Noida branch head Ramesh Batlesh have been named in the FIRs. 

Noida Police has identified 380 bank accounts of FIITJEE in three private banks. 

Five accounts in one private bank have Rs 60 lakh, deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Rambadan Singh said. 

"Letters have been sent to the banks to stop transactions in all the accounts," he said. 

Singh said information on money stored in other accounts is being collected. 

The DCP said police sent notice to nine people, including FIITJEE founder DK Goyal but no one came to record their statement, except a former employee of the coaching centre. 

Last month, many centres of the institute that provide coaching for competitive exams in Delhi-NCR were suddenly closed and many teachers resigned for not getting their salaries for months. -- PTI
