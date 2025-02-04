RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Not a big incident: Hema Malini on Kumbh stampede

February 04, 2025  16:44
BJP MP Hema Malini/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini on Tuesday said that the stamped at Maha Kumbh last week was not a big incident and it was being exaggerated. 

Speaking to reporters after visiting Maha Kumbh, she said, "...We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best..." -- ANI
