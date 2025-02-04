RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No false slogans, only development: Modi in LS

February 04, 2025  17:56
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Lok Sabha/ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring. 

In another swipe at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said some leaders focus on jacuzzi and stylish showers while his government's focus of providing water to every household. 

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi asserted that the address strengthened the resolve of Viksit Bharat and inspired people. 

Without naming Gandhi, Modi took a swipe at him for his reaction on the President's address, saying those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring. 

Soon after the President delivered her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex. During the discussion, Rahul Gandhi was heard asking Sonia Gandhi if the President's speech was "boring". 

Modi thanked the people for giving him an opportunity to respond to the President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times. 

"We did not give false slogans, but real development to people," he said. 

"Till five decades, slogans of 'garibi hatao' were heard and now 25 crore poor have come out of poverty," he said. 

Modi said till now poor people have got 4 crore house. "The one who has lived that kind of life knows what it means to have a house with a proper roof," he said. 

"The pain of poor, troubles of common man, cannot be understood just like that; it requires passion and some just don't have it," he said in a swipe at the opposition.
