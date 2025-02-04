RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Next round of talks with agitating farmers on Feb 14, govt tells Parl

February 04, 2025  21:41
File image
The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that the sixth round of discussions with agitating farmers in Punjab and Haryana will be held on February 14. 

In the previous round held last month, the government had proposed a five-year plan for the procurement of certain crops at minimum support price, but did not reach a consensus on the farmers' broader demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. 

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said: "Next round of discussion with the farmers is scheduled on 14th February, 2025". 

The issues related to agitating farmers and their demands are also sub-judice in the Supreme Court and a committee has also been formed by the apex court, he noted. 

The Centre had initiated discussions with farmers on their agitation on February 8, 2024. 

Subsequently, discussions were held on 12th, 15th, 18th February 2024 and January 18, 2025, he added. So far, the central government has engaged in five rounds of discussions with the agitating farmers since the protests reignited on February 13, 2024. -- PTI
