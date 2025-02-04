RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

February 04, 2025  19:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday and at around 11 am, he will take a holy dip at the Sangam, his office said. 

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. 

The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Prime Minister Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, it said. 

At around 11 am, he will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga, the statement said. 

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites, the statement said. 

During his visit to Prayagraj earlier on December 13, 2024, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public. -- PTI
