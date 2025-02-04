RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi to address Lok Sabha at 5 pm today

February 04, 2025  14:26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm on Tuesday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Modi's office said, 'PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the Lok Sabha at around 5 pm this evening.'

The discussion began on Monday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance members highlighted the achievements of the government, while opposition MPs sought to put it in a dock over a host of issues.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken on Monday, slamming the government over its 'failed' Make in India policy among other issues.

The prime minister is expected to take on his government's critics and dwell at length about its successes.   -- PTI
