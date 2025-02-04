Minor girl injected with unknown substance at Mumbai school

Mumbai Police have launched a probe following a complaint lodged by the parents of a minor girl, alleging that an unidentified man administered an injection to their daughter on school premises, officials said.





According to police, the incident took place on January 31, following which a case was registered based on the complaint.





Officials said that as many as five teams have been formed and that they have launched a probe into the matter.





Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises, authorities reported that no suspicious individuals were seen entering or exiting the premises.





As per the complaint, the victim indicated that she was injected with an unknown substance by an unidentified man, but there were no allegations of molestation or physical abuse associated with the incident.





Mumbai police said that the girl's health is stable and that she has not suffered any ill effects from the injection.





The police were further looking into the incident.





More details are awaited. -- ANI