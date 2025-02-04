RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maoists kill 2 men, including ex-colleague, in Chhattisgarh

February 04, 2025  23:18
image
Maoists hacked to death two men, one of them their former colleague, at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being police informers, an official said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place on Monday night in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area, he said. 

A group of unidentified Maoists stormed the village and dragged Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27) out of their houses. 

They then slit their throats with sharp-edged weapons, leading to their death on the spot, the official said. 

After being alerted by villagers, a police team rushed to the spot in the morning and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said. 

A pamphlet issued by the Jagargunda area committee of Maoists was found at the spot in which the two deceased were accused of acting as police informers, he said. 

Raju was once an active Maoist who later surrendered and was leading a normal life in the village, he said. 

Investigations revealed the Maoists had assaulted Munna in the past too after accusing him of acting as a police informer. 

Munna's elder brother was murdered by Maoists a few years back in Potali village in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bird flu outbreak in Maha village, 10 km area on alert
LIVE! Bird flu outbreak in Maha village, 10 km area on alert

Gujarat's UCC panel headed by SC ex-judge
Gujarat's UCC panel headed by SC ex-judge

The BJP government in Gujarat has formed a five-member committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and to draft a bill for the same. The committee will submit its...

Maldives aims to attract 3L Indians amid tensions
Maldives aims to attract 3L Indians amid tensions

The Maldives government has set a target of attracting 300,000 Indian tourists in 2025, aiming to regain its position as a top destination for Indian travelers. The country's tourism sector has been impacted by strained relations between...

59 HMPV cases so far, 2 deaths: Minister in RS
59 HMPV cases so far, 2 deaths: Minister in RS

India has reported 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and two deaths due to co-morbidities between January 6 and 29, according to Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav. The virus primarily affects young children, the elderly, and...

SC slams Assam over delay in deporting foreigners
SC slams Assam over delay in deporting foreigners

The Supreme Court of India censured the Assam government for keeping persons declared foreigners in detention centers indefinitely and not deporting them. The court questioned the state's explanation for not sending nationality...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances