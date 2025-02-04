Maoists kill 2 men, including ex-colleague, in Chhattisgarh





The incident took place on Monday night in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area, he said.





A group of unidentified Maoists stormed the village and dragged Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27) out of their houses.





They then slit their throats with sharp-edged weapons, leading to their death on the spot, the official said.





After being alerted by villagers, a police team rushed to the spot in the morning and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.





A pamphlet issued by the Jagargunda area committee of Maoists was found at the spot in which the two deceased were accused of acting as police informers, he said.





Raju was once an active Maoist who later surrendered and was leading a normal life in the village, he said.





Investigations revealed the Maoists had assaulted Munna in the past too after accusing him of acting as a police informer.





Munna's elder brother was murdered by Maoists a few years back in Potali village in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official said. -- PTI

