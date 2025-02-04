Like Maharashtra, Haryana...: Piyush Goyal on BJP's Delhi prospect

The BJP is headed for a massive poll victory in Delhi, similar to what happened recently in Maharashtra and Haryana, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.





Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal accused the AAP government in Delhi of depriving the people of the capital of clean drinking water, air and failing to fulfil its promises, such as rejuvenating the Yamuna river.





"All sections of people have faith in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his guarantees. February 5 is going to be a milestone for the BJP and a golden day for the people of Delhi," the Union commerce and industry minister said.





People now want a government that delivers and serves, rather than engaging in fights and obstructing development in Delhi, he added.





"Like the victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP is poised for a massive mandate in all the seats in Delhi, including those that were earlier considered tough for the party," Goyal said, citing the huge turnouts at the campaign rallies held by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda.





All sections of people in Delhi, including Purvanchalis, Uttarkahandis and other migrant communities as well as native Delhiites, have made up their minds to support the BJP, he claimed.





A video on the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the unmet promises of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was played at the press conference.





Goyal accused the AAP government of depriving Delhi of development by blocking schemes like Ayushman Bharat and not providing permanent housing to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. -- PTI