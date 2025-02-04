RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Like Maharashtra, Haryana...: Piyush Goyal on BJP's Delhi prospect

February 04, 2025  00:13
image
The BJP is headed for a massive poll victory in Delhi, similar to what happened recently in Maharashtra and Haryana, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal accused the AAP government in Delhi of depriving the people of the capital of clean drinking water, air and failing to fulfil its promises, such as rejuvenating the Yamuna river.

"All sections of people have faith in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his guarantees. February 5 is going to be a milestone for the BJP and a golden day for the people of Delhi," the Union commerce and industry minister said.

People now want a government that delivers and serves, rather than engaging in fights and obstructing development in Delhi, he added.

"Like the victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP is poised for a massive mandate in all the seats in Delhi, including those that were earlier considered tough for the party," Goyal said, citing the huge turnouts at the campaign rallies held by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda.

All sections of people in Delhi, including Purvanchalis, Uttarkahandis and other migrant communities as well as native Delhiites, have made up their minds to support the BJP, he claimed.

A video on the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the unmet promises of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was played at the press conference.

Goyal accused the AAP government of depriving Delhi of development by blocking schemes like Ayushman Bharat and not providing permanent housing to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war
Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada negotiations on
Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada negotiations on

Trump on February 1 had announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. He imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?
'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?

RS Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge making the claim a "very sad moment" and asked him to withdraw his statement, the Leader of Opposition insisted the government give the correct figures and continued with his speech.

BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede
BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede

Prasad hit out at the Opposition, alleging that it starts getting upset the moment it hears "Kumbh" or "Sanatan".

Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?
Is No Tax Till Rs 12.75L A Game Changer?

What does this mean for you? Ramalingam Kalirajan explains.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances