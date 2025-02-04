LIC of India slapped with Rs 101 cr GST demand





The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty for several states, LIC said in a regulatory filing.





The order is appealable before the Commissioner (Appeals), Thane, it said.





The demand notice pertains to five financial years between 2017-18 and 2021-22, it said. The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of the GST, interest and penalty. There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it said.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 101.95 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for five financial years.