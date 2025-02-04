India inks pact with Russia for anti-ship cruise missiles





The defence ministry made the announcement in a post on X.





The contract was inked in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





"Ministry of defence today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the @indiannavy's submarine fleet," it wrote on the social media platform. -- PTI

India on Tuesday inked a contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.