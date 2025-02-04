RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hindus, Buddhists branches of same banyan tree: CM Adityanath

February 04, 2025  20:35
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Hindus and Buddhists are branches of the same banyan tree, asserting that they will form the strongest banyan tree in the world if both come together on a common platform. 

Inaugurating the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra during his visit to Prayagraj, the chief minister praised the coming together of different worship traditions on a single platform, calling it a commendable initiative. 

After the event, he showered flowers on Buddhist saints and scholars. 

He emphasised that Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion and friendship continue to guide the world, according to an official statement. 

"As long as India exists, his teachings will endure," he remarked. 

He also pointed out that while some forces attempt to divide India, events like these have left anti-India elements restless. 

He further stated that such forces were spreading propaganda through various means but the truth remains unshaken. 

Quoting Lord Buddha, he said, "Truth is to be experienced. It is difficult to express it in words." 

This truth, he added, is being witnessed by millions of saints and devotees gathered at the event. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India inks pact with Russia for anti-ship cruise missiles
LIVE! India inks pact with Russia for anti-ship cruise missiles

US military aircraft deporting Indian migrants: Report
US military aircraft deporting Indian migrants: Report

The United States is rigorously tightening immigration laws, the American embassy said on Tuesday amid reports that a US military aircraft is bringing some illegal migrants to India.

Gill says, no toxic competition with Jaiswal, Abhishek
Gill says, no toxic competition with Jaiswal, Abhishek

The openers' slot is witness to some tough competition with the trio of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting in consistent performances.

2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids
2 Shirdi temple staffers killed, 1 hurt in robbery bids

Two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The police have apprehended one suspect and are searching for another in connection...

Anil Vij Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?
Anil Vij Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

Anil Vij badly wants to be Haryana chief minister, but has been spurned twice by the BJP's Modi-Shah leadership.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances