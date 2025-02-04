Hindus, Buddhists branches of same banyan tree: CM Adityanath





Inaugurating the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra during his visit to Prayagraj, the chief minister praised the coming together of different worship traditions on a single platform, calling it a commendable initiative.





After the event, he showered flowers on Buddhist saints and scholars.





He emphasised that Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion and friendship continue to guide the world, according to an official statement.





"As long as India exists, his teachings will endure," he remarked.





He also pointed out that while some forces attempt to divide India, events like these have left anti-India elements restless.





He further stated that such forces were spreading propaganda through various means but the truth remains unshaken.





Quoting Lord Buddha, he said, "Truth is to be experienced. It is difficult to express it in words."





This truth, he added, is being witnessed by millions of saints and devotees gathered at the event. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Hindus and Buddhists are branches of the same banyan tree, asserting that they will form the strongest banyan tree in the world if both come together on a common platform.