Gujarat ADGP resigns months before retirement

February 04, 2025  20:05
Senior IPS officer Abhay Chudasama, who was due to retire in eight months, said on Tuesday he has tendered his resignation but the Gujarat government has not accepted it yet. 

Chudasama (59) was promoted to the additional director general of police rank last year. 

He is posted as the principal of the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar. 

The 1999-batch officer was earlier an accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case and was arrested by the CBI in 2010. 

The special CBI court later discharged him in the case. 

The state home department did not respond to media queries about Chudasama's voluntary retirement. 

Chudasama had joined Gujarat police as a state police service) officer in 1999 and was subsequently promoted as an IPS in 2004. 

In 2010, the CBI arrested him in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case. 

The high court granted him bail in April 2014, and he was reinstated in August of the same year. 

In 2015, a special CBI court discharged Chudasama and others in cases related to the encounter of Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati. 

He served as the inspector general of Gandhinagar Range before his transfer to Karai in 2023. -- PTI
