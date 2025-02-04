RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi CM Atishi booked for MCC 'violation'

February 04, 2025  12:17
Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said. 

"We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer. 

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. 

Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to 'hooliganism' but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.   -- PTI
